Slight increase in flood evacuees in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — The number of flood victims from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut continues to rise to 449 people from 160 families as of 8am today compared to 443 victims from 157 families last night.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement said the evacuees were accommodated at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) Selagon hall.

More than 20 villages in Beaufort and Membakut have been affected by floods since Tuesday, including Kampung Bambangan, Kampung Sinoko, Kampung Poring and Kampung Baitam Laut.

As at 7am, Sungai Padas water level was at 7.01m (normal level), while Sungai Membakut recorded a reading of 6.34m (alert level). — Bernama