Fill ‘em up: No changes to fuel price

There will be no changes in fuel price in the following week from December 14 to December 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — There will be no changes in fuel price in the following week from December 14 to December 20, 2019.

In a press statement today, the Finance Ministry said that based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the fuel price for RON97 remains the same as last week at RM2.64 per litre.

Retail price for RON95 and diesel remains the same at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the APM formula the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same time period should be RM2.34 per litre and RM2.32 per litre respectively.

“There are no changes for the retail price of RON95, but there has been a retail price increase for diesel product which stood at RM2.30 per litre last week.

“However, the retail prices for both products remained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, in line with the government’s decision to stabilise the retail price for petroleum products for the sake of the public,” said the statement.

So far, the subsidies borne by the government for the period of December 14 to December 20, 2019 is at RM111.44 million.