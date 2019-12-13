Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Witness suspected fire caused by arson

Samirah Muzaffar, accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 13 — The 15th prosecution witness in the murder trial of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan told the High Court today that it had occurred to him that the fire in the man’s bedroom was caused by arson.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) fire investigations officer Abdul Halim Zulkefeli said he was aware of the matter when he ‘returned’ the room to Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar, 44, after completing the investigation.

However, he did not record the matter in any report he made on the day of the incident because he did not know who the culprit was.

Questioned by Samirah’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah before Justice Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman on when he returned the room to the woman, Abdul Halim said it took place on the day the of incident namely June 14, 2018 around 4 pm.

However, Muhammad Shafee had questioned the fireman’s action in returning the room although he had suspected a crime and murder had been committed. — Bernama