After World Bank report, Anwar implores Pakatan to do more and better for marginalised Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Pakatan Harapan government must prioritise delivering its general election manifesto pledges that benefit low-income groups, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Commenting on the World Bank's “21st Malaysia Economic Monitor — Making Ends Meet” report published this month, the PKR president said the country was undeniably experiencing economic uncertainty.

“In order to overcome these challenges, the government must be more focused and more decisive in fulfilling the Pakatan Harapan manifesto promises to uplift the poor and marginalized segments of society, he said in a statement.

He said the ruling coalition must also do more to shield the B40 group from the effects of a slowing economy.

Anwar added that the situation was especially dire for the rural poor in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and the rural heartland of Sabah and Sarawak.

“The findings in these reports should increase the sense of urgency that we in the ruling coalition have to resolve cost of living issues, stimulate the economy, create good paying jobs and increase the social safety net for the most marginalized groups from all races.”

Anwar urged the government to ensure that the projects introduced towards this end were implemented effectively and transparently.

He also told the ruling coalition to take note of the report’s recommendation for it to improve its communications to the public in order to build support for such efforts.

In its report, the World Bank said Malaysia was facing worsening income inequality and stagnant wages, particularly among entry level jobs.

Consequently, it also found youths to be amassing debt at worrying rates as their depressed salaries were insufficient to meet their monthly costs. The most affected were groups with lower education levels.

PH has introduced its Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, a ten-year plan to narrow income inequality in the country.