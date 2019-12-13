After AG’s decision, Kit Siang’s aide again calls for Sosma repeal

Syahredzan Johan, flanked by Lim Kit Siang, speaks to reporters after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters August 15, 2019. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Pakatan Harapan should repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act or Sosma, said Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary Syahredzan Johan.

The lawyer lauded Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’s decision not to contest the court ruling that found the preventive detention law to be unconstitutional in automatically denying bail.

“The decision certainly would give a big impact to suspects on trial under Sosma after this.

“However, the decision does not mean that Sosma could be accepted as a just law. I again reiterated the stand that Sosma as a law is against the principal of justice.

“The government is urged to repeal the act and replace it with another act that is truly fair if needed,” he said in a statement today.

Thomas said today that he has directed the Attorney General’s Chambers not to appeal the High Court decision that found Section 13 of the Sosma to be unconstitutional for usurping the judiciary’s powers.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Ghazali’s decision was for DAP assemblyman G. Saminathan’s application but affected 11 others detained over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.