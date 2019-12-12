Witness says Zahid made over RM44,000 monthly as deputy prime minister

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2019. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s monthly income including allowances as the deputy prime minister exceeded RM44,000, the High Court learned today.

Testifying as the 22nd prosecution witness against Zahid in his corruption trial, Daman Huri Nor, who is the division secretary at the Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department, referred to official records on Zahid’s ministerial career.

Daman said that the 66-year-old Zahid was first appointed as a federal minister from May 16, 2013 to July 27, 2015.

During this period, Zahid received a real monthly salary of RM14,907.20, as well as a monthly allowance of RM24,320, Daman confirmed.

This would come up to RM39,227.20 per month.

Daman said that Zahid then later became deputy prime minister from July 28, 2015 to May 9, 2018.

During this period, Zahid received a real monthly salary of RM18,168.15 and a monthly allowance of RM26,215, Daman said.

This would amount to a total of RM44,383.15 each month.

Today is the 12th day of Zahid’s first trial, in which he is facing 47 charges covering allegations of criminal breach of trust, bribery and money-laundering.

The prosecution has, among other things, said that it would prove that Zahid misappropriated RM31 million from charitable organisation Yayasan Akalbudi and that these funds were allegedly used for other purposes instead of for the poor’s benefit.

Witnesses during the trial testified about credit card bills under Zahid and his wife’s name, as well as the payment of RM107,509.55 using Yayasan Akalbudi funds for the road tax and insurance policies of 20 privately-owned vehicles linked to Zahid and his family.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes this afternoon.