Poll shows Pakatan just edges out Umno-PAS alliance, public support for ‘third force’ rising fast

Emir Research's findings suggest a growing public reception for a so-called third force', reflecting rising disillusionment with both PH and the Umno-PAS alliance. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) still has Malaysians’ support, according to a new poll formulated by Emir Research.

However, the local think tank’s Government Satisfaction Index, which bases its findings on predicted voting attitudes, noted that the ruling coalition’s popularity was only by a narrow margin against the Opposition forces of Umno and PAS — the two Malay Muslim parties, once arch enemies, that have forged a political alliance called Muafakat Nasional.

The same index, a scientifically-tested statistic measuring public rating of Putrajaya's performance, also found potential support for independents rising at a level never seen before.

The index, which polled close to 2,000 persons through qualitative research and quantitative analysis, showed up to 17 per cent of respondents would vote for candidates or parties other than the two main political blocs.

The researchers behind the index said the findings suggest a growing public reception for a so-called "third force", and inversely reflect rising disillusionment with both PH and the Umno-PAS alliance.

