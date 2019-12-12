New poll shows most Malaysians doubt Pakatan’s success in combating cronyism

An Emir Research poll found that the majority of Malaysians remain unconvinced by the new government’s policies to stop corporations from monopolising business. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The majority of Malaysians remain unconvinced by the new government’s policies to stop corporations from monopolising business, according to the latest poll by local think tank Emir Research.

The Government Satisfaction Index (GSI) found that 32 per cent of the 1,950 people polled were unsure about the effectiveness of anti-monopoly policies of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government while 29 per cent said they were dissatisfied — suggesting high public scepticism in ending cronyism, which was said to be prevalent under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

More than a third of respondents were also unconvinced by how the current government has handled the monopoly of rice, a key issue PH pledged to address as part of its GE14 manifesto, while another 29 per cent said they were dissatisfied.

The index uses scientific methods to rate public satisfaction over key policies through qualitative research and quantitative analysis, which the founders said gives unprecedented accurate measure of perception and ultimately predict voting outcome.

MORE TO COME