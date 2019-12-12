LTTE: Two more cases transferred to KL High Court

The Sessions Court here today allowed the cases of two men who have been charged with supporting terrorist group LTTE to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Reuters pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 12 — The Sessions Court here today allowed the cases of two men who have been charged with supporting terrorist group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LLTE), to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judge Rohaida Ishak made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman informed the court that approval had been received from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to have the cases of technician S. Arivainthan, 27, and taxi driver V. Balamurugan, 37, transferred.

Rohaida also ruled that the bail applications of both men could be made in the High Court, and accordingly cancelled the same applications made to the Sessions Court.

Today’s proceedings follow the transfer of cases of four other men including Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, charged with involvement in the LLTE, from the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur to the High Court yesterday, as reported by Bernama.

Following today’s proceedings, the court allowed Arivainthan and Balamurugan to meet with family members as they had had very limited access to do so, since their remand on October 10.

On October 29, both men were charged in the Sessions Court here with supporting the LTTE at a function held at the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council hall (Sungai Siput Utara branch) between 6.30pm and 11.45pm on December 28, 2014.

Balamurugan faces two other charges, comprising possession of items with elements of terrorist acts or related to the LTTE, in a mobile phone at the Sungai Siput Utara taxi station at about 9.40am on October 10 this year, and with possessing and displaying items with elements of terrorist acts or related to the LTTE, at premises located at No.52 Taman Bukit Medan in Sungai Siput Utara, at about 9.50am on the same date. — Bernama