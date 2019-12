KUCHING, Dec 12 — Only 58 evacuees from 13 families remained at two flood shelters here as at 7am today as compared to 72 people from 16 families last light, according to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee spokesman Maj Ismail Mahedin.

The shelters — Dewan Masyarakat Stapok and Balai Raya Kampung Jugan — were opened at 8pm yesterday after extremely heavy rain and high tide inundated low-lying areas near the two community halls. — Bernama