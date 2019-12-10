Wisma Putra confirms one Malaysian injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

This handout photograph courtesy of Michael Schade shows the volcano on New Zealand’s White Island spewing steam and ash minutes following an eruption on December 9, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A Malaysian has been seriously injured in the volcanic eruption which shook White Island, New Zealand, yesterday.

Wisma Putra has confirmed that the victim is currently in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Christchurch Hospital.

“However, the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington has not yet received further information on a Malaysian citizen who was reported dead,” Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

Those affected or are at the scene of the disaster are advised to contact the High Commission at +64-4385 2439 / +64-4801 5659 / +64-210 440 188 (Emergency) or via email at [email protected].

A volcano erupted on White Island, also known as Whakaari, situated 48km from the east coast of the North Island of New Zealand, as a group of tourists were visiting the island.

So far, local authorities have confirmed that eight people are missing, while six were killed and more than 30 injured in the incident which occurred at 2.11pm local time (9.11am Malaysian time). — Bernama