Perak Immigration Dept nabs 40 Chinese fugitives who escaped Cyberjaya online scam raid in Nov

Some of the 680 Chinese nationals who were arrested by the Immigration Department in Cyberjaya November 20, 2019, following a crackdown on an online scam syndicate. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 10 — Perak Immigration Department yesterday arrested 40 Chinese nationals, believed to be part of the remaining suspects who had escaped during an operation in Cyberjaya last month.

Its director Kamalludin Ismail said the suspects comprising 38 men and two women aged between 18 and 54 were arrested in a raid on a bungalow in Jalan Tun Dr Ismail here.

He said a check on the house found that it had been used to operate online activities and as a one-stop centre for the Chinese nationals, judging by the supply of food found.

“We believe they have been in the bungalow for two weeks and during the four days the house was under surveillance, no in and out movements were recorded,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Kamaluddin in the raid 80 mobile phones, 31 computers, seven high-tech routers, 76 bank cards, 27 Chinese credit cards and 31 Chinese identification cards were seized.

Kamaluddin said after further investigations it was believed that immoral activities were also going on in the premises and one of the women was detained for alleged prostitution.

Twenty-six Immigration personnel were involved in the two-hour operation which began at 4.30pm, he added.

On November 20, in a raid on a six-storey building in Cyberjaya, the Immigration Department arrested 680 Chinese nationals while about 100 others managed to flee during the operation. — Bernama