Alert authorities to environmental harm before media, Perak MB tells NGOs

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the launch of SkilssMalaysia 2.0:Skills4all at the Perak Industrial Training Institute in Ipoh December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 10 — Interest groups should inform the authorities first about illegal activities that pose a danger to the environment before highlighting their concerns to the press, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

The Perak mentri besar said such information will allow the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further harm.

“If there is any illegal activity or environment issues, inform me or the authorities; don’t go to the media first. How then can we take action?

“If the NGOs or members of the public told the media about the issues, the perpetrators can cover up fast and it will be difficult for us to catch them,” he told a press conference after chairing a council meeting to curb the drug menace at the State Secretariat Building here.

He suggested that some groups who sound out the media before alerting the authorities may be seeking publicity for themselves instead of being genuinely concerned about the state.

Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on 20 hectares of hill land near Bukit Kledang that was recently cleared, purportedly to grow Musang King durians.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia expressed its misgivings about the land clearing that was supposed to have been for a lumbar project to The Star.

A similar issue on land clearing in Pengkalan Hulu was also reported in Malay daily Berita Harian.

Ahmad Faizal said that he did not have comprehensive information on the land clearing activity in Bukit Kledang, but said that he had already instructed Perak State Development Corporation chief executive officer to issue a statement on the matter.

However, he said that he is not aware of the issue in Pengkalan Hulu, but said that he will check with the district officer and the Forestry Department.