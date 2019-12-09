Only those feeling guilty will talk about being sacked, says PKR sec-gen

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail addresses the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail believes that party members who voluntarily raise the possibility of their own sacking must feel some guilt for not toeing the party line.

He was responding to PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin who yesterday remarked that she and party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali are bracing themselves for dismissal after attending a gathering at a hotel here last night that was separate from PKR’s official congress closing ceremony in Melaka.

The dinner gathering — ostensibly for the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 economic blueprint — was held in the same hotel that birthed PKR after Azmin and his supporters staged a walkout from the party congress is Melaka — signalling the resumption of open warfare between the ruling party’s two top leaders.

“Only those who have guilt in their hearts will talk about being sacked. Those who mentioned these things are most likely the ones who have broken party discipline.

“To me, that’s an admission of guilt,” Saifuddin, who is also domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, told reporters after officiating the launch of the World Bank Group Global Knowledge and Research Hub in Malaysia report on the cost of living at Aloft Hotel, Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a news conference at AMES Hotel in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MORE TO COME