Floods worsen in Johor while Kelantan fully recovers

Motorists navigate a flooded road in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — The number of flood victims currently housed at the temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kota Tinggi has increased to 39, as of 5pm, compared to 19 victims recorded at noon today.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, in a statement, said the increase has forced a new relief centre to be opened at the Kota Tinggi Vocational College at 12.30pm to house 20 victims from four families.

He said the evacuees were residents of Kampung Jawa, Taman Aman and Taman Mawai, in Kota Tinggi, which were flooded to a depth of 0.5 metres.

Yesterday, 19 people from five families from Kampung Baharu, Kampung Changi and Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja in Teluk Ramunia, were evacuated after their villages were affected by the flood.

They were given temporary shelter at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia since 2.30pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, Kelantan has fully recovered from the floods with all 100 PPS which were opened since last week have been closed as of 12.30pm today.

Kelantan Social Welfare Department (SWD) director Said Sidup said the closure was possible due to the improved weather without any rain in all districts.

“All flood victims who were housed at the relief centres were allowed to return home at noon.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), all flood victims evacuation activities went smoothly with adequate food supplies,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Elsewhere, in Nabawan, Sabah, the flood situation in four villages in the lower part of the district has improved today.

At least four villages were flooded up to one-metre high due to continuous rainfall over 24 hours yesterday, said Nabawan assistant district officer Hasinin Kimsin.

He said the most affected villages were Kampung 6, Kampung 4, Loboh and Mangkulasing.

He added that the district community development unit office has recorded that 60 families were given shelter in safe areas, mostly at the relatives’ houses.

In the meantime, Nabawan community development leader Ampulas Kaluhu when contacted by Bernama said that he had directed all community leaders in the area to submit reports of floods in their respective areas. — Bernama