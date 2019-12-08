Toe the line or get out, PKR VP tells Azmin faction

Chang Lih Kang speaks during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 8 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his supporters should leave the party if they cannot abide by its positions publicly, vice-president Chang Lih Kang said today.

The PKR leader issued the ultimatum in his winding-up speech during the final day of the party’s national congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre here.

“If you want to stay, please toe the line.

“If you want to go, we can show you the way,” he said to loud cheers from the delegates in the hall.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s empty seat (beside Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) on the last day of the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Chang said that while PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has divine patience, he did not.

He accused Azmin’s so-called “cartel” of disrespecting the party with their actions and said it was intolerable.

The group walked out of the congress in protest yesterday and will convene a rival event in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

“If you want peace, we give peace. Whatever you wanted, the president remained patient.

“But do not insult the leadership to this extent. The rakyat out there are bored with it ever since after becoming the ruling government for a year already,” he said.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a news conference at AMES Hotel in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

When cued that his time has expired, Chan said it was alright to forget the passage of time but never to forget one’s self, prompting laughter from the audience.

Aside from Azmin, other notable absentees include vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin, Wanita PKR chief Haniza Talha, and Ali Biju who are also scheduled to address delegates today.

The uneasy truce between factions openly aligned to Azmin and Anwar crumbled yesterday after the latter began making less-than-subtle attacks on those in the former.

This prompted Azmin’s group to stage a walkout in apparent protest yesterday afternoon and to announce the resumption of a previously abandoned event in Kuala Lumpur to rival the PKR congress this evening.

Anwar previously said any leaders who attend the rival event would be sacked.

However, Azmin’s group denied it is a rival event and painted it as an “appreciation dinner” for the “Shared Prosperity Vision”.