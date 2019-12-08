Penang DAP lodges report over Bukit Gelugor Umno chief’s allegations

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer today lodged a police report against Bukit Gelugor Umno chief Datuk Omar Faudzar over his allegations that DAP brought in Chinese nationals as voters during the general election in his speech at the 2019 Umno General Assembly yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — Penang DAP today lodged a police report against Bukit Gelugor Umno chief Datuk Omar Faudzar over his allegations that DAP brought in Chinese nationals as voters during the general election in his speech at the 2019 Umno General Assembly yesterday.

The report was made by Penang DAP Law Bureau chief RSN Rayer, on behalf of state DAP at Northeast district police headquarters in Jalan Patani here.

Also present were Penang DAP lawmakers, Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng and Batu Lancang assemblyman Oh Ah Teong and two DAP council members.

Rayer said Omar accused DAP of issuing identification cards (MyKad) to Chinese nationals with the intention of registering them as voters in the general election.

“This is a reckless and irresponsible statement, this defamation could incite public anger among Malaysians and Umno delegates against DAP’s party and leaders. The statement was irresponsible and not true.

“DAP has never done such thing alleged. So, we are here to ask the police to take stern action and I challenge Omar to lodge a police report with evidence to prove his statement,” he told reporters at the police station.

Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP, said if Omar could not provide any evidence then he must stop making such allegations.

“If his claims are true, he should lodge a police report for the police to investigate the matter. Otherwise, police must take action against him,” he added.

Yesterday, while speaking at the 2019 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Omar claimed that DAP had brought in Chinese nationals and issued Malaysian identity cards to register them as voters in the general election.

Omar linked his statement to the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report which found 95 per cent of Chinese and Indian tourists to Malaysia between 2016 and 2018 had no record of leaving the country. — Bernama