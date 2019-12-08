More PAS members expected to join Amanah, says Mat Sabu

Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam December 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — More PAS members are expected to join Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the ‘migration’ of PAS members to Amanah was due to their refusal to accept the consensus between Umno and PAS.

“I was informed that there will be many (of PAS members) who would like to join Amanah and most of them are from Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“This is because they (PAS members) find it difficult to accept the PAS-Umno consensus as they have been indoctrinated to hate Umno to the extent of calling them “kafir” (infidels),” he told reporters after closing the Amanah National Convention 2019 at the Ideal Convention Centre here, today.

On the total number of PAS members from Kelantan joining Amanah so far, Mohamad said he did not have the details adding that most of them were from Pasir Mas, which was traditionally known as a PAS stronghold. — Bernama