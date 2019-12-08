Mat Sabu: Amanah to promote ‘rahmatan lil alamin’ concept

Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam December 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — Malaysia, through Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), will promote the ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ (Mercy for All) concept to revive the spirit of Islam, which can also be emulated by Muslim countries currently facing conflicts.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu said the concept, which is the core philosophy of the party, is important at a time when Muslims seemed to be against one another.

“Fiqh Malaysia (Malaysian Jurisprudence) and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Islamic concept are promoted by us, and God willing, they will be emulated by other Muslim countries of the world,” he said during his adjournment speech at the party’s 2019 national convention here today.

The three-day convention, themed ‘Stability Drives Shared Prosperity’ was held at Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam and it concluded today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said he was confident that not all UMNO and PAS members would be able to accept the ‘Muafakat Nasional’ cooperation between the two parties, and that this was the opportunity for Amanah to intervene, and to work hard to introduce the Rahmatan Lil Alamin concept.

“I believe there is potential in the states, among them Kelantan which has recorded the highest number of people joining Amanah,” he said.

The focus, Mohamad said, would also be on increasing the number of party branches in Kelantan in the next three years.

“I am confident that Amanah and PH can take on the UMNO-PAS coalition in Kelantan,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said he himself would go down to the grassroots with the party machinery to carry out briefing programmes.

He said as a stable party, Amanah was determined not to cause any conflict within the PH coalition to ensure it continues to govern the country.

“Moving forward, Amanah and PH will work together to win the next general election,” he said, while reminding members not to bring up racial issues within the party.

Touching on the party’s election which saw him finishing in seventh place among the 27 elected national committee members, Mohamad said he had actually attempted to decline serving in the party’s top post.

“But my colleagues who were elected and their state leaders’ wings, requested me to lead as president... I am confident all of us can move forward as one strong team,” he said. — Bernama