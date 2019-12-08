KL DAP reiterates calls for local council elections

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi today reiterated calls for the restoration of local council elections which is one of the eight resolutions approved at the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories DAP convention today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — DAP today reiterated calls for the restoration of local council elections, which is one of the eight resolutions approved at the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories DAP convention today.

All eight resolutions were unanimously approved by the 107 delegates present, it was announced by speaker Wong Shu Qi.

Local council elections are required to enable the practice of democracy at the grassroots level and ensure the accountability of local authorities to the people.

Another resolution is to urge the Federal Government and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to be more serious in addressing the recurring problem of flash floods in Kuala Lumpur.

DBKL should upgrade the drainage systems in areas prone to flash floods.

Also approved was the demand for the Federal government to expedite efforts to provide good, efficient and quality public services nationwide, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, delegates called on the Federal government, especially the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and Home Ministry to take stern action against those who spread false news and information, especially those who incite racial and religious disharmony as it can undermine the spirit of unity among the people

Delegates also agreed to condemn the actions of racists, including opposition parties who triggered racism through speeches, statements and the social media because it is a clear violation of the Federal Constitution and affects racial harmony.

Resolutions passed included supporting the leadership of DAP’s central executive committee (CEC) to handle sensitive issues and political opponents who ignite the fire of racism to cause disunity among the various races in Malaysia.

The resolution also requested the Federal government to repeal or amend all draconian laws and unjust provisions as had been promised in the Pakatan Harapan 2018 manifesto.

Another resolution is that the Federal government needs to fulfill the promises in the PH 2018 General Elections manifesto, especially the promise to improve people’s living standards and reduce the financial burden of families, in order to maintain public confidence in the government.

The convention was officiated by DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng. Also present were DAP’s national chairman and also Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok and Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh. — Bernama