At ‘mirror congress’, PKR’s Hilman says party in crisis

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (centre) attends the ‘SPV 2030’ dinner on December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A leader aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has opened an event here this evening meant to rival the party’s primary congress in Melaka, declaring the Pakatan Harapan lynchpin to be in crisis.

Muhammad Hilman Idham, a known Azmin confidant, told thousands of supporters gathered at the Renaissance Hotel in the capital that PKR is facing a leadership crisis, but called on members to remain firmly behind those who are loyal to the party’s reform ideals.

“As you have witnessed from the national congress over the last few days, one can fairly say we are in crisis, a leadership crisis,” the Gombak Setia state assemblyman said in his speech at the so-called Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 briefing.

“But actually, we are facing a bigger crisis: that is the crisis of dwindling public confidence in this government.”

The rallying call was seemingly meant to portray the Azmin faction as above individual politics, and that the faction behind president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strayed far from PKR’s struggle by committing itself to the fanatical support of one man.

