Anwar urges PKR members to accept results from democracy

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 8 — All PKR leaders and members must accept any challenge that resulted from its stance to respect the freedom and democracy in the party, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At the same time, he reminded party members not to abuse the principles of democracy that are the foundation of the PKR’s inception, and compromise the party and its effort to champion the cause of the people.

“It is a choice that we have made, that the party must be (a) democratic (party), (we) must allow them (members) to express themselves... unless you crossed the line (then) this is what happened (conflicting views).

“We must educate ourselves what is democracy all about,” he told a news conference at the end of the PKR National Congress 2019 here today.

Anwar was responding to a question from the press on whether it was worthwhile to uphold democracy in the party which resulted in its members openly criticize party leaders.

In line with the principles of democracy, he said calls made by leaders and debaters that stern actions should be taken against those who were seen as traitors to the party must be discussed by its central leadership council.

To a question if the party would consider expelling its deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, he said the matter currently did not arise, however, it must be discussed and views from relevant parties would be heard.

“I think even (Mohamed) Azmin came out with a statement today that he still respect the leadership of Anwar as president... but the sentiment (wanting action against deviated leaders) is very strong, as you can see we have over 80 per cent of delegates with that sentiment,” he said.

Anwar also confirmed that he would not be attending the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 dinner in Kuala Lumpur tonight as he had another programme at home.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Mohamed Azmin asserted that he respected Anwar as party president and was open to talks.

“He (Anwar) is still my chief, my president. That is why I have to hold discussions with him, that is what I have been doing and I will continue to do so. This is our party we would not leave KEADILAN (PKR)!” he twitted via his official Twitter account.

Commenting on another development, Anwar congratulated Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu who retained his post as Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president for 2019/2022 term.

Meanwhile, PKR permanent chairman who is also the party’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said Mohamed Azmin had informed him yesterday on his absence from the party’s congress today.

He said Mohamed Azmin had informed him that he had to attend other pressing matters.

On the absence of other leaders, Ahmad Kassim said vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha and Angkatan Muda Keadilan deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham also had informed him about their inability to attend today’s congress.

“Some have informed me via letters, some just told me verbally, I accepted it all, and they all said they have inevitable matters to attend to,” he said. — Bernama