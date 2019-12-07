Ramkarpal wants Umno man probed for accusing DAP of selling ICs, bringing in phantom voters

File photo of Ramkarpal Singh speaking to reporters outside Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 14,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno man Datuk Omar Faudzar should be probed for his accusation of political rival DAP being purportedly involved in an identity card-selling syndicate or alleged bringing in of phantom voters, DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh said today.

Ramkarpal said Omar had made a very “serious accusation” today of DAP purportedly having brought in phantom voters to vote out Umno at the general elections.

But Ramkarpal, who heads DAP’s national legal bureau, said Omar’s allegation was “completely baseless” and not backed up by any proof.

“He has provided not an iota of evidence to substantiate his claim which is capable of inciting hatred against the DAP.

“His statement is a clear provocation with intent to incite unrest which must be investigated and action taken,” Ramkarpal, who is Bukit Gelugor MP, said in a statement today.

Ramkarpal also noted that Omar had further claimed that a citizen of China had obtained a Malaysian identity card and purportedly being a voter in Selangor, but said the Umno man should have told the police of such a claim.

“He should lodge a police report if indeed he has such information as such a matter is no doubt, serious,” he said.

“The DAP has not been involved in any way in bringing in phantom voters or in the MyKad syndicate involving any foreign national as Omar seems to have insinuated,” Ramkarpal said.

Ramkarpal further urged the authorities to immediately investigate Omar over his remarks, saying: “It is most serious and cannot be ignored.”

Earlier today, Omar who is Bukit Gelugor Umno division chief was reported making veiled accusations against DAP at the Umno general assembly today.

Among other things, Omar had spoken of allegedly high numbers of citizens from India and China not having exit records after entering the country, as well as alluding to a purported strategy to have these Chinese nationals as alleged phantom voters to ensure Umno’s defeat in elections.

Police had in September busted a racket run by National Registration Department (RTD) officers in Penang who sold fake birth certificates and MyKads to Chinese nationals for RM100,000 to RM600,000 per document.

The 2018 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 was earlier this week reported to have found that 95 per cent of Chinese and Indian tourists to Malaysia between 2016 and 2018 had no recorded exit dates.

But Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud reportedly said the report’s findings of no recorded exit dates for 76,258 of 79,799 Chinese tourists were inaccurate, saying that the actual figure of Chinese tourists who remained in the country was 18,341 instead of 76,258.

According to national news agency Bernama, Khairul Dzaimee said the difference could be due to drawbacks in the technical system when the Chinese and Indian tourists enter Malaysia using the visa-free system of Electronic Travel Registration & Information (eNTRI) but exit using the normal system of a social visit pass.

He was also reported saying that the accurate figures would be provided to the National Audit Department.