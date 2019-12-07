Puteri Umno forms ‘cyber squad’ in bid to attract young voters for GE15

Puteri Umno representative Datin Naszriah Ngasri speaks during the Umno General Assembly 2019 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Not to be outdone by the men, Puteri Umno have formed their own Cyber Squad to help push the party’s ideology and plans in the build up to GE15.

Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno chief, Datin Naszriah Ngasri, said with millions of new voters set to hit the polling stations at GE15, Umno need to step up their game in order to sway voters to their side.

“Puteri Umno will make Muafakat Nasional the chosen brand for the youngsters and this brand will be synonymous with Muafakat Nasional.

“In 2023, there will be 22.7 million voters in total compared to 14.9 million at GE14. The way to win their hearts is to increase our efforts by 50 per cent so that we can win over many of these first-time voters. This cannot be taken lightly,” said Naszriah or better known as Anne Ngasri, who is also a former child actress.

“So, while the men have established their Squad Sabil, we will have our own Cyber Squad who will push the party’s rhetoric to the people with the use of technology.”

Umno Youth had formed a uniformed volunteers corps to carry out voluntary and welfare programmes nationwide and called it Squad Sabil.

This volunteer group will also spearhead the party’s efforts in facing the next general election and defeating Pakatan Harapan, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the launch of the squad in Janda Baik in August this year.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Squad will create content based on current issues affecting the public. They promised to not make empty promises like the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government whom she said had to eat their own words. Instead they will educate the public on Muafakat Nasional and everything it entails.

“In line with our president’s hopes, we will follow the latest trends affecting our youngsters and try to influence them through social media and mainstream media,” Anne explained.

“Tanjung Piai showed that most of the nomadic voters are coming to our side. People don’t like PH anymore,” said the 35-year-old mother of five.

“Our challenge is how we are going to maintain this momentum till GE15 and we want our youngsters to not be influenced by PH’s rhetoric.”