PKR Congress: Discipline, respect and compliance must exist within party, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — Discipline, respect and compliance — These are the traits that must be emulated within PKR, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded delegates today.

Anwar who was speaking to around 3,000 delegates at PKR’s national congress here, said there was a need for the party to move forward, conceding that the party has gone through a turbulent period for such a long time.

“Look at this, isn’t this a great congress?

“Compared to yesterday where news was plastered throughout on the disturbance that took place (during the Youth congress).

“Therefore let us look forward. We are a team. This is our party,” he said during his policy speech at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

Yesterday, chaos erupted at the congress when certain members attempted to smuggle in sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor amid heavy security.

Scores of PKR Youth security personnel dressed in black were seen clashing with Mizan and others who attempted to force their way into MITC’s Classic Ballroom in the morning.

Later, another violence broke out on the street outside MITC as Azmin-linked group clashed with another group. During a light-hearted moment, Anwar also jokingly referred to the party’s slogan ‘lawan tetap lawan’ that should not be construed as ‘lawan dengan kawan’.

Anwar said the party had managed to remain united but some within have begun to stir trouble when one is bestowed with power either at the federal level, state level or through their position.

He also admitted his weaknesses and shortcomings, adding that he would resolve them if any existed.

“However I wished to remind my friends, my fellow party members and leaders from all levels on the reform agenda that we must continue to fight for.

“We may have different views but factionalism that splinters the party must never remain,” he said to rousing applause from the audience. This, Anwar said, was the reason why he welcomed the meeting with several PKR leaders who had expressed dissatisfaction with several party matters.

Today’s congress marked the 14th in the party’s history and is taking place on PKR’s 20th anniversary of its founding, with Anwar also delivering his policy speech for the first time as the party president after he was elected without contest in last year’s party election.