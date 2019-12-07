PKR aims to get one million members by end of 2020

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail delivers his opening speech during the PKR National Congress in Melaka December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 7 — PKR is targeting to achieve the party membership of one million people by end of next year, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He believed the target could be achieved, with the party currently having 984,239 members.

“Starting with only 4,193 members in April 1999, today, while we are having this congress, we are only short of 52,000 people to getting one million members.

“Tomorrow, after the congress ends, delegates will go home with the focus of getting another 52,000 new members, so by next year’s congress, we will have one million members,” he said in his welcoming speech at the 2019 PKR National Congress at the Melaka International Trade Center here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said Sabah and Sarawak recorded a remarkable increase in membership, with Sabah, from 146,000 in May 2018 to 168,000 this year, while Sarawak had 57,000 members in May 2018 and the number increased to 78,000 this year.

PKR is the only political party with divisions in all the 222 parliamentary constituencies in the country.

This year’s party congress, which is the 14th and themed ‘Two Decades of Reform: Filling The People’s Victory’, also saw eight party leaders awarded the Special Leadership Award.

Four of the recipients were the party’s Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, vice-president Chua Tian Chang, Pahang Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Fuziah Salleh and Saifuddin Nasution.

The others were Central Leadership Council member Datuk Mansor Othman, vice-president Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar, Kedah MPN chairman Datuk Johari Abdul and personal assistant to the party’s secretary-general, Zara Zahari.

Five of the party’s divisions, namely Tanjung Manis, Bachok, Kuala Kangsar, Tebrau and Kudat, received special awards for having the highest number of members. — Bernama