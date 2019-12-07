Mat Sabu and Salahuddin remain as Amanah president, deputy

Mohamad Sabu retained his position as Parti Amanah Negara's president. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 ― Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu will remain as Parti Amanah Negara's (Amanah) president.

The announcement was made by party Speaker Onn Jaafar, after a special meeting held last night among 27 elected committee members, to determine the top office bearers.

Popularly known as Mat Sabu, he managed to oust contenders with only 681 votes cast yesterday.

Amanah’s deputy president, Salahuddin Ayub also retained his position.

Meanwhile, three elected vice-presidents are Datuk Mahfuz Omar, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Datuk Hasaanuddin Yunus.

MORE TO COME