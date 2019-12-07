Maintaining status quo for Amanah leadership reflects ‘problem-free’ party, Khalid says

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu attends the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah)’s retaining of its office bearers is a sign that the party has no problems, communications director Khalid Abdul Samad said today.

He said this will encourage continuance and effectiveness of the party as per what leaders have been striving for.

“We don’t want to change half way, and there was nothing wrong with the previous leadership line-up.

“I feel that in our discussion last night, we managed to reach a unanimous decision to maintain the status quo while improving on the party,” he said.

During the party’s first election conducted last night with 823 delegates, Khalid emerged at the top of the 27 elected committee members, followed by Datuk Mahfuz Omar, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Mohamad Sabu.

When asked why the committee members decided to retain Mohamad as party president despite receiving less votes than other members, Khalid and Mahfuz both defended it as a decision made unanimously.

“We all wanted him to be retained as president. We all agreed.

“We decided that Mat Sabu is the most suitable candidate for the post as he is the one who has the most experience running a party and leading Amanah,” said Mahfuz.

Khalid, meanwhile, explained that the election was not meant to elect top office bearers, it is not the same as how other parties do it.

When addressing calls by delegates to appoint a delegate from Sabah and one from the Amanah Woman’s wing, as the remaining two vice-presidents, Mohamad said the matter would be discussed.

“We will discuss this the first meeting,” said Mohamad, but did not reveal the date of the meeting.

Today is the second day of the party’s 4th national convention held at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here.