Kelantan Syarie chief judge dies at 84

KOTA BARU, Dec 7 ― Kelantan Syarie Chief Judge Datuk Daud Muhammad died at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian here today. He was 84.

State welfare, family and women development committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi when contacted, confirmed this with Bernama.

Daud who breathed his last breath at 6.55pm was laid to rest in Lundang here, after Isyak prayers.

Mumtaz said Daud's death was a great loss to the Islamic law fraternity.

“His contribution and services to the Islamic law in Kelantan and Malaysia, in general, will be forever remembered,” she said.

The news about Daud's passing was also shared by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob through his Facebook page who also expressed condolences to his family and the Kelantan Judiciary Department.

Daud was appointed as Kelantan Syarie Chief Judge in 1989 and was the recipient of the 2019 Maulidur Rasul Premier Award which was presented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Among Daud's contributions were as a panelist and reference expert for Attorney General's Department shariah community, panel member for the Court of Appeal Judges, Member of the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council and former Kelantan Government Primary School Religious Teachers Assistant Inspectorate. ― Bernama