ESSZone curfew extended to Dec 22

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 7 ― The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends today will be extended until December 22, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

Omar, in a statement said, the seven districts are Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said with the enforcement of the curfew, people living in the area were required to stay indoors and others were not allowed to enter or be in the declared area between 6pm and 6am on the specified date.

“The curfew is being extended to ensure the safety of international researchers and tourists at resort islands in the area, which in the past have come under terrorist attack.

“It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone,” he said.

Omar said the curfew will facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

“I have authorised all district police chiefs at ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend urgent matters during the curfew,” he said. ― Bernama