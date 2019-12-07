Don't be a 'pondan' and form backdoor govt, Umno youth warns party leaders

Delegates attend the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno leaders should not engage in talks or efforts to form a backdoor government, a youth delegate said today at the party's annual general meeting here.

Umno Youth delegate Johari Yazid had warned party leaders that party members do not take lightly efforts to undermine the electoral process and stressed that they prefer to take over Putrajaya in an honest election.

“If we youth are ready to fight, why are those above us so worried?

“Party leaders have made it clear that there should be no backdoor government and any decision must be made based on party consensus.

“That is why Umno youth hopes that there will be no more individuals who try to be the hero and create speculations on a back-door government,” he said.

“It is better that we battle as men in the arena, compared to being a ‘pondan’,” Yazid quips during his speech. “Pondan” is a derogatory slur in Malay used against transgender people and effeminate men.

Although the people wanted for Umno to win federal power, Yazid cautioned the party that it requires a new image and rebranding to do so.

“The people want an honest government that is chosen by them, so we must continue to defend the Rakyat’s agenda,” he said.

Last month former vice president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein had led a delegation of 17 Umno lawmakers to meet with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at his home in a supposed clandestine meeting.

Earlier today, Penang delegate Datuk Omar Faudzar made a veiled reference to the said meeting held on the night of November 18 and questioned their integrity as party leaders.