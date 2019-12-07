Done being Mr Nice Guy, says Anwar after yesterday's ruckus at party congress

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his soft leadership has encouraged groups and factionalism to form within the party. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today warned that he will be tough on groups and factions that stray from the party’s path after yesterday’s ruckus tarnished the party congress.

He said his soft leadership has encouraged groups and factionalism to form within the party.

“Yesterday, people think that they can be their own taikor (boss) and do whatever they can. If I had been tough I don't think they would be there (yesterday). We should have already sacked most of them, the perpetrators,

“I won’t recognise any camps. There can be differences in opinions but we have to follow one path. Before this, I took a very gentle approach, I just didn’t mind,” he told reporters after his policy speech in PKR National Conference today.

Yesterday, chaos erupted at the congress when certain members attempted to smuggle in sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor amid heavy security.

Scores of PKR Youth security personnel dressed in black were seen clashing with Mizan and others who attempted to force their way into MITC’s Classic Ballroom in the morning.

Later, another violence broke out on the street outside MITC as Azmin-linked group clashed with another group.

Anwar said that as a positive person, he is confident that today marks a new start for the party in order to realign their path back towards helping the people.

“There’s a big difference than the PKR youth congress yesterday, in terms of mood,” he said, adding that both groups are present today in harmony.