Did my ‘Si Kitol’ speech irk you? That’s your problem, Anwar tells Azmin

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today lashed out at his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his faction’s walkout from the party’s national congress earlier today.

Azmin and his faction of loyalists had earlier accused Anwar of breaking their ceasefire agreement to attack one another in the ongoing party congress after the latter mentioned the tale of “Si Kitol” in his policy speech.

According to The Malay Annals, Si Kitol and Raja Mendeliar were treacherous, divisive individuals in 16th century Melaka, causing a situation that left Melaka vulnerable to the invading Portuguese, which led to the collapse of the Melaka Sultanate.

“Eh, Si Kitol is part of Sejarah Melayu (The Malay Annals).

“If he (Azmin) felt offended by it, that is not my problem.

“It is a historical fact,” he told reporters when met at the sidelines here at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

