Azmin: Sunday meet not congress or appreciation dinner, it’s a briefing for SPV2030

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a news conference at AMES Hotel in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali now claims that there is indeed an event at Renaissance Hotel on Sunday, the final day of his party’s national congress, but it is not a parallel congress or an appreciation dinner.

He said he will do a briefing about the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and had invited among others party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to listen to his briefing.

“There was never a plan for a parallel congress. No. What we suggested is for the congress delegates to be given explanation regarding several things.

“For example, tomorrow, because there are delegates from all over the country, we took a chance to do a briefing about the shared prosperity vision and I, myself even invited the president to be together in the briefing because this is a government policy,” he told reporters in a press conference at the Ames Hotel lobby today.

Malay Mail earlier reported that Azmin’s faction will hold an appreciation dinner tomorrow, after leaving the party’s National Congress this afternoon.

After the failed parallel congress which was supposed to start today, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin confirmed that there will now be a “dinner” instead of an alternate “congress.”

“No, it’s not (a congress), it’s a dinner. I think it’s wrong to say that is a congress. It’s a makan malam Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama (Shared Prosperity Vision) dinner,” she told reporters at the sidelines of PKR National Congress today.

Malay Mail understands that following a meeting last night between Azmin’s loyalists, which included PKR vice-presidents Zuraida and Chua Tian Chang, as well as several Central Leadership Council (MPP) members, they decided to abandon the closing of the congress in Melaka tomorrow.

Calling themselves “Muafakat Keadilan”, the faction has warring with president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s faction since last year.

Asked if he is sticking around at the congress tomorrow, Azmin said he has not made a decision, but he has lost hope that the situation can be changed.

“I will see if there are any changes in their responsibility to repair the situation but in this condition and he even broke the agreement, what is our hope for the next 24 hours?” he said