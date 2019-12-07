Amanah Youth leader wants fixed date for PM power transition

Amanah Youth leader Shazni Munir Ithnin today urged Pakatan Harapan to fix a date for the power transition from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — A Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth leader today urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to fix a date for the power transition from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Shazni Munir Ithnin said that the confirmation is important, to ensure the country’s continuity of business.

He also reminded his party leadership of the importance of honesty, and to avoid making promises which they cannot keep.

“But I also want to say this for the last time, Speaker. If it’s true, if it’s true that we become a stabiliser to the PH government, we have to stop the uncertain situation in the political landscape today.

“If there is no fixed date for peralihan kuasa (transition) from the current prime minister to the next prime minister, if this is not explained comprehensively, then we will forever only be dreaming to get an overall strong economy, in the country,” he said.

Shazni also called on the top leaders of Amanah to fix a date for the transition process, adding that only then Malaysia can instill confidence in investors and the world.

In October, PKR president Anwar urged the public to stop pressuring Dr Mahathir to announce when he will relinquish his position as prime minister.

Anwar said those who are relentlessly asking these questions should give Dr Mahathir a break.

Anwar said Dr Mahathir himself has conveyed to him that he will stand by his promise.

He also reiterated that there was a written agreement regarding the transition among the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

He also said that there has been no change in this position among the PH leaders, which include DAP, Amanah and PPBM.