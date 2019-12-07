Amanah reps says Gobind should be axed in event of Cabinet reshuffle

Sarawak delegate Andri Zulkarnaen speaks during the 2019 Amanah Convention in Shah Alam December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — A Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) delegate today picked Gobind Singh Deo as the candidate would should leave Putrajaya, in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Sarawak member Andri Zulkarnaen said that non-performing ministers must be given the boot, in favour of capable ones, and listed Gobind as his preferred candidate to be let go.

“We must reshuffle the leadership line-up of the current government, by changing ministers who do not perform.

“So, I want to say that the ministers who are not performing must be changed, regardless of any party. So, among the ministers who need to be changed, is the Communications (and Multimedia) minister.

“Why? Because he failed to promote the success stories of the PH govt in fulfilling its manifesto. Also failed to defend the PH government from enemy attacks.

“Likewise, some from other ministries who are also not performing, whom I do not need to list here,” he said, adding that the PH government must also penalise media outlets which propagate fake news.

Andri was debating his party president’s policy speech, when he made the suggestion.

Earlier, two Amanah delegates criticised the government over the absence of coverage for the party’s national convention which commenced yesterday.

Penang delegate Mohd Saifullah Abd Nasir asked why the party, now a party belonging to the ruling government, Pakatan Harapan, did not have its national convention broadcasted live.

Instead, he said the Umno Annual General Assembly which is held from December 4 to 7 had enjoyed live television broadcast.

He also urged the government to fully utilise the power it possessed.

Perlis delegate Roslan Ahmad also called the government to channel more attention on reaching out to “fence seaters” who have yet to pledge their support for either both sides of the political divide.

Roslan made a comparison of how the government is not fully utilising national television channels to reach out to people on the ground.

“There is too much focus digitising content. The Minister of Communications and Multimedia (Gobind Singh) has misplaced his focus.

“This was how we learned when we were kids. The minister should maximise the usage of national television channels,” said Roslan referring to broadcast stations like RTM1, RTM2 and TV3.

He also criticised the party newspaper, Mingguan Amanah, deeming it “non-effective”, especially if used to influence people’s perception of the party.