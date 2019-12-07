Amanah reps criticise govt's petrol subsidy plan, flying car project, says embarrassing to defend

Delegates attend the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM,Dec 7 — Two Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) representatives today rained scorn on Pakatan Harapan's (PH) government policies, mainly listing the controversial flying car project and the petrol subsidy programme (PSP).

Pahang delegate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly lamented that it was embarrassing for Amanah's grassroots leaders to defend the “most useless” flying car project, under the Entrepreneur Development Ministry.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I also want to mention that our government failed to operate at the grassroots level.

“We don't feel the effectiveness of the government in executing government programmes. With what's happening on the ground, we grassroots leaders are embarrassed to defend the flying car! It's among the most useless programme by the government,” he said while debating his party president's policy speech.

Mohd Fadzli also condemned the planning and execution of the PSP initiative, pointing out that it was badly planned, and is a “punishment” to the M40 and P20 income groups, who are taxed more to fund the programme.

He said people are also angered by PH's managing of the petrol price.

“The development and execution of the PSP which would be enforced in January 2020, invoked people's anger.

“The (petrol) price would be increased as much as one sen weekly, until it reaches the market price. The reason given by the ministry is that it is to ensure the prices of things won't increase? What is this?” Mohd Fadzli exclaimed, earning applauds and echoes of support from delegates.

He also urged the government to postpone the PSP, and seek proper solutions to manage the petrol price issue.

“PSP is an example of punishment to this M40 and P20 (groups),” he said, urging the government not to sideline the said groups, in its “obsession” to help the B40 income group.

Mohd Fadzli said that it was these to groups who had voted PH into power during the 14th general election and as such they must not be sidelined.

Kedah delegate Nasir Zakaria also expressed ire over the PSP and demanded for a review.

“It is very painful. This PSP is a very painful programme and we want the delegates of the convention today to send a clear message to the nation's leadership. Review it!” he said.

Nasir said programmes such as the PSP and several others are the ones that have angered the voters.

Last month, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen told Parliament that the government will raise the price ceiling on RON95 petrol by one or two sen a week until it reaches the market rate.

He said this was in conjunction with the move towards the PSP, but would not affect Sarawak as the scheme will not be introduced there.

RON95 is currently capped at RM2.08/L.

He was responding to Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, who asked how the PSP would affect the price of other goods and whether the government was taking mitigating measures.

Chong said that there were already laws in place to address potential problems such as profiteering.

On October 15, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail estimated that it was costing the government nearly RM100 million a week to maintain the price ceiling, based on the oil price then.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced when tabling Budget 2020 that the PSP would start in January 2020, with the government giving RM30 monthly to eligible owners of cars with engines below 1,600cc and RM12 to owners of motorcycles with displacements under 150cc.

The eligibility requirements are similar to those used to qualify for the Bantuan Sara Hidup direct aid scheme.