Selangor MB dismisses parallel meeting after bloody brawl at PKR party meet

An injured PKR member is led away following a brawl that took place outside the Melaka International Trade Centre complex in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today shut down talks of a possible parallel meeting, after a bloody brawl between the two factions supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the PKR annual congress in Melaka today.

Amirudin, who is the Central Leadership Council (MPP), also demanded that the party secretariat take responsibility for the incident, which marred the event.

He also echoed party president Anwar’s call to have the PKR disciplinary committee take action against the troublemakers.

“The disciplinary committee has to take action, just like the statement by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The secretariat has to be responsible, identity who are they, and why they took a very uncivilised action,” he told Malay Mail when asked if he knew anything about the all-black mystery group, wearing T-shirts with a PKR flag printed on the left breast.

“No, that’s a no,” Amirudin said when asked about the possibility of a parallel PKR meeting, after the incident at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

Amirudin was present at Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) national convention here, at the Ideal Convention Centre.

Clashes between PKR Youth delegates dressed in the party’s signature sky blue colours and another group dressed in all-black erupted earlier this morning inside the MITC, just outside the doors to its Classic Ballroom where the congress was taking place.

Roughly 100 people were seen fighting after PKR Youth’s newly announced permanent chairman Rashid Abu Bakar called for a break at about 12.30pm.

The all-black mystery group also declined to identify themselves to the media when asked but were present during the altercations.



