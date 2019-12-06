MOE: ‘Negaraku’ sung in Mandarin during ethics lesson within classroom, not during formal school function

The ministry stressed that the 'Negaraku' cannot be changed or altered in any shape, way, or form in any formal school event. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― Investigations have revealed that a video showing primary school students singing the Negaraku in Mandarin was done as part of a classroom lesson to educate students on how to behave while singing the national anthem.

A statement by the Ministry of Education said investigations showed the students were singing the national anthem in Mandarin but it did not take place during a formal school function.

“However, the ministry would like to remind all schools to employ wisdom when teaching basics related to national emblems, including the national anthem during classroom lessons so that it cannot be misconstrued by any party.

“The ministry also stressed to all schools that the Negaraku cannot be changed or altered in any shape, way, or form in any formal school event and has to abide by the National Anthem Act 1968,” read the statement.

This follows after the Ministry of Education earlier said that it would carry out a thorough investigation into allegations over a viral video that showed students singing the Negaraku in Mandarin.

The incident occurred at a school in Negri Sembilan, with the ministry saying it would not compromise with any parties attempting to go against the laws concerning the Federal Constitution, whether deliberately or not.

Federal police have also opened an investigation into the matter, according to Bukit Aman CID Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.



