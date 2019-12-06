Cops to probe video of students singing ‘Negaraku’ in Mandarin

A video showing students singing 'Negaraku' in Mandarin was allegedly recorded in Sept 26, 2018 at a school in Seremban, Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― The police are opening an investigation over an allegation that students at a school sang Negaraku in Mandarin as viraled on the social media today, Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said.



“The video is an old one and we will open an investigation,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here.



Today, the Ministry of Education, in a statement, said that the ministry would not compromise with any quarter which flouted the rules involving the Malaysian Constitution whether deliberately or otherwise.



The one minute 23 seconds video which showed students singing Negaraku in Mandarin was allegedly recorded in Sept 26, 2018 at a school in Seremban, Negri Sembilan. ― Bernama



