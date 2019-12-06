Chaos at PKR Youth Congress as sacked chairman smuggled in before being thrown out

PKR Youth security personnel dressed in black were seen clashing with Mizan and others who attempted to force their way inside the Classic Ballroom of Melaka International Trade Center in Ayer Keroh. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― Chaos erupted at the PKR Youth Congress opening this morning as sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor was smuggled in amid heavy security.

Scores of PKR Youth security personnel dressed in black were seen clashing with Mizan and others who attempted to force their way inside the Classic Ballroom of Melaka International Trade Center here in the morning.

Mizan, who at first managed to enter the venue was ejected just a few minutes later after a delegation stood up and pushed him out just as the former tried to stand up to take his place at the table.

The situation was tense as scenes of pushing and shoving took every few minutes while the congress was still taking place just a few metres away.

Penang state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin was also stopped from entering but managed to get in.

The congress first order of business was to choose a new permanent chairman after Mizan and his deputy, Mohd Ramly Ahmad was sacked last week by the youth leadership led by its chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir.

Mizan and Afif is seen to be aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali while Akmal is a member of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s faction.

