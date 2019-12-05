Wednesday hearing for bail application by two LTTE detainees

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser B. Subramaniam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Sessions Court here today set Dec 11 to hear the bail application filed by a restaurant operator and a scrap metal dealer alleged to have links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group.

Judge Azura Alwi fixed the date after lawyer S. Selvam, representing B. Subramaniam, 57, said that the application was filed last week and that it had been submitted for the prosecution’s action yesterday.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Low Qin Hui said he needed time to respond to the lawyer’s request as he received the document at 4pm yesterday.

Lawyer MV Yogesh, representing A. Kalaimughilan, 28, said his side had just filed an application for his client’s bail and the court had set December 11 to hear the bail application.

Today, the court is set to investigate complaints by Subramaniam and Kalaimughilan, who claimed they were ili-treated at the Sungai Buloh jail.

Subramaniam, who testified under oath from the witness stand claimed he had not been physically abused but was mentally abused.

Tomorrow the court will hear scrap metal dealer Kalaimughilan’s complaints.

On October 31, Subramaniam, who operates a restaurant, was charged with knowingly supporting the LTTE via his Facebook account under the name ‘US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM’.

He was charged with committing the offence at the E8 (M) Counter Terrorism Investigating Officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch, here at 5.30 pm on October 7, 2019.

The charge under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code carries a penalty of life imprisonment or 30 years’ imprisonment or a fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for committing the offence, upon conviction.

Kalaimughilan was charged with knowingly distributing items connected to the LTTE at Dewan Tan Sri Soma, Wisma Tun Sambanthan, Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Attap, here, about 8pm to 11.30pm, on March 17, 2014.

On Oct 29, he was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here with two counts of possessing items related to the group at a house in Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang and in a car at the same place, at 9.30am and 12.35pm, on October 10.

All charges against Kalaimughilan are filed under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or fine and forfeiture of the items, if convicted.

Both accused are remanded at the Sungai Buloh Prison under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) which does not allow bail pending trial.

However, the court has the discretion to grant the accused bail in the event of special circumstances. — Bernama