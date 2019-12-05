Time to move on from BN to ‘new era’ of Muafakat Nasional, says Umno Youth chief

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, December 5, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — It is time Umno and its allies move on from the Barisan Nasional (BN) era of old and embrace the Muafakat Nasional alliance with PAS, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

Speaking at the opening of the Umno Youth wing today, the youth chief said that it was time that the party leadership formally institutionalise the alliance — saying that it is not something new but a continuation of the power sharing concept.

“Therefore, Pemuda urges the party’s highest leadership to quickly institutionalise Muafakat Nasional and ensure it does not involve only Umno-PAS but also Barisan Nasional’s (BN) component parties (MCA and MIC) and Friends of BN.

“It is time for us to move from the Perikatan (Alliance) era of 21 years (1952-1973), to the Barisan Nasional era of nearly 46 years (1973-now) and towards Muafakat Nasional,” said Asyraf.

“It is us therefore, that must prove to the people, that we, Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC are united as one. We must be seen and believed, as the trusted alternative in providing the much-needed peace, harmony and prosperity.”

He added that Muafakat Nasional’s journey has just begun and it will face many challenges.

It is critical that the charter goes beyond power arrangement, seat allocation and a focus on toppling the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, but also offer an alternative to the public that can provide better economic benefits.

Asyraf reminded his party leaders not to start stabbing each other in the back after they have agreed on the alliance, saying that Muafakat Nasional reflects the needs and demands of the people.

“Muafakat Nasional is not exclusively owned by any leaders or parties. It is the manifestation of the grassroots’ will who wants the Ummah (Muslim community) united.

“It reflects their pulse that wants Islam to continue leading. It is a signal that people want Malaysia and its various communities, races and religion to unite again,” he said.

Asyraf then recalled that Malaysia’s previous success under Umno’s leadership prior to its defeat in the 14th General Election was due to the nation’s political stability and power sharing among the various communities.

He said that power sharing was behind Malaysia’s success but stressed that it must be based on and led by the primacy of the Malay-Muslim-Bumiputera community.

Asyraf explained that this was the formula behind Malaysia’s independence under Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj which was again reiterated by Tun Abdul Razak, along with his New Economic Policy.

At the same time, the Youth chief reminded Umno not to become complacent after the recent by-election victories in Cameron Highlands, Rantau, Semenyih and Tanjung Piai, and that its previous arrogance was despised by the public and the reason behind its downfall.

He reminded the delegates that the public will not accept leaders who show off luxury handbags while hanging out at exclusive hotel coffee houses and puffing on expensive cigars.

Asyraf also warned those who had abandoned Umno after its historic defeat not to return into the fold and begin their power play.

“It is more concerning that as we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, those who were silent (during our defeat) seem to receive a new breath of fresh air. Many of those who betrayed us and left the party have quietly returned.

“Some have even started to plan their strategies to seize party positions.

“Pemuda would like to remind these people! Don’t be a wolf in sheep’s clothing who abandoned the party that has benefited them when the party lost power. Suddenly you’re here trying to seize new post and build camps in the party,” said Asyraf.

He also accused PH of failing to keep its promise to abolish tolls and introduce lower fuel prices and that subsidies have grown smaller while cost of living continues to increase despite the government abolishing the GST.

He said the price of palm oil and rubber as well as the ringgit’s value, trade index and economic growth has been affected.

“These economic indicators are giving one signal. The PH government has failed to manage the nation’s economy well. Why did this happen?

“What is clear and what the public is witnessing is that the PH government is busy politicking, blaming (the old government) and mired in power struggle from the seventh prime minister to PM tepi,” said Asyraf.