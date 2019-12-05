How to strengthen Muafakat Nasional? Marry PAS girls, Ahmad Maslan tells Umno Youth reps

In his adjournment speech during the Umno Youth assembly, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan made the recommendation in a bid to strengthen the unity between Malaysia’s two largest Malay-based parties.— Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Unmarried Umno Youth members should strengthen the Muafakat Nasional bond by marrying daughters of PAS members, an Umno supreme council member has suggested.

“First we must strengthen our unity with PAS! Any Pemuda (Youth) who is unmarried, you should marry the daughters of PAS members. Those who are married to Wanita Umno members, you should take a second wife if you can afford it,” said the Pontian lawmaker.

He also voiced his confidence that Muafakat Nasional is capable of taking over Putrajaya in the next general election by winning an additional 31 seats.

Among the seats he mentioned include: Kangar, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai, Kulim Bandar Baru, Kuantan, Tanjung Malim, Temerloh, Bentong, Sungai Besar, Kuala Langat, Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Sri Gading, Putatan and Kalabakan among others.

His confidence was based on the last election and the scenario that PAS and Umno are not competing against each other.