Trial: Over RM44k for insurance policies benefiting Zahid, family on fleet of cars, motorcycles

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court December 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his family are beneficiaries of 23 insurance policies for 12 vehicles including motorcycles, with the payment for such insurance policies at RM44,602.47, evidence was shown in the High Court today.

Allianz General Insurance’s Wisma Allianz branch manager Fang Suat Lim today confirmed that Zahid and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis had purchased four types of insurance policies for the privately-owned vehicles.

These four types of policies are “private car policy” for owners of private cars, “Enhanced Road Warrior policy” providing insurance services for the towing of cars during breakdowns and personal accident coverage for drivers and passengers, while “motorcycle policy” is for owners of private motorcycles and “Bike Warrior Policy” provides a similar towing service for motorcycles and personal accident coverage for motorcyclists.

Based on Allianz’s records, Fang said the beneficiaries for the two motorcycle-related insurance policy categories are Zahid, his wife Hamidah and his daughter Nurulhidayah.

Fang said the beneficiaries for the two categories of car-related insurance policies are Zahid, his wife Hamidah, his daughters Datuk Nurulhidayah and Nurulizwani, and his son Ahmad Syafiq Hazieq.

Allianz General Insurance branch manager Fang Suat Lim is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court December 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Testifying against Umno president Zahid in his corruption trial, Fang listed out the insurance policies that were purchased for seven cars and the five motorcycles.

(These 12 vehicles all had vehicle registration numbers under the names of Zahid and his wife, except for one registered under Juhari Janan’s name, based on a Road Transport Department (RTD) senior official’s testimony yesterday.)

For the seven cars, five of them had private car policies purchased by Zahid, namely at RM8,552.52 for a Lexus LX 570 (vehicle registration number SAB 38 M), at RM7,277.40 for a Toyota Vellfire (BEN 38), at RM5,139.40 for a Mercedes Benz CLS 350 (QMM 38), at RM2,488.60 for a Mini Cooper S (DH38 and later changed to DCB38), and at RM1,805.15 for a BMW 320i (A) (MBD 38).

Zahid was also the private car insurance policy holder for all these cars, except for the Mercedes Benz model that had BZ Motors Sdn Bhd named as the policy holder.

As for the two other cars, Juhari had bought a private car policy at RM8,110.75 for a Toyota Land Cruiser (vehicle registration number SAB 3 A under Juhari’s name) with himself as the policy holder, while Hamidah had purchased a RM2,329.45 policy for a BMW X5 (TAF 38) with herself as the policy holder.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt then asked Fang to compare the policy records where Zahid was named as policy holder and the address stated there, against the address stated in the policies where Juhari and BZ Motors were named as policy holders.

Fang then said the address for Juhari and BZ Motors matched those for Zahid, namely a unit in Country Heights in Kajang, Selangor.

For the five motorcycles, four motorcycle policies were purchased by Zahid with himself as the policy holder at RM1,879.55 for a BMW R 1200 GS (vehicle registration number JHD 38), at RM1,547.85 for a Harley Davidson (JLC 38), at RM1,337.45 for a BMW R 1200 RT (AFU 38), and at RM151.75 for a Honda C100 (WVH 4851). (The Honda C100 did not come with a separate policy for towing services and personal accident coverage.)

As for the remaining motorcycle, Hamidah had bought a motorcycle policy with herself as the policyholder at RM2,128.85 for a Ducati branded bike (vehicle registration number BEA 38).

Vehicle insurance policies are typically paid annually. Fang did not say when these insurance policies were purchased.

When taken together with the prices for Enhanced Road Warrior and Bike Warrior insurance policies, the payments for all the insurance policies come up to a total of RM44,602.47.

Fang, who is the 13th prosecution witness, is expected to continue testifying tomorrow.

Yesterday, RTD vehicle licensing division’s assistant director Zaharudin Zainuddin had listed 20 vehicles—nine motorcycles and 11 cars—linked to Zahid and his family, with all under the name of Zahid and his wife Hamidah except for a Toyota Land Cruiser under Juhari’s name.

In this trial, Zahid is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust involving millions of funds from Yayasan Akalbudi, as well as bribery and money-laundering in relation to millions of ringgit.