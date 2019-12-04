Deputy defence minister’s office to lodge police report over blogger’s article on Chin Peng

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The office of the Deputy Defence Minister will file a police report over an allegation that the idea of smuggling the ashes of former Malayan Communist Party (PKM) leader Chin Peng was purportedly mooted by Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong.

The deputy minister’s office in a statement, said the allegation carried by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin in his article yesterday titled ‘The Fake Ashes of Chin Peng’, was malicious.

“The deputy defence minister has never made any comment on the matter and views Raja Petra’s slanderous article as serious,” the statement said.

All parties have been urged to calm down and not to spread the slander, the statement said.

The media had reported that the ashes of Chin Peng, whose real name is Ong Boon Hua, were brought into the country on Sept 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut and in the jungles in Titiwangsa Range without any memorial or markers. — Bernama