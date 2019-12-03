Social Welfare Department allocates RM1m for Kelantan flood victims

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail dishes out food to flood evacuees at a relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Kamil 1 in Pasir Puteh December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, Dec 3 — The government has allocated RM1 million in relief aid for flood victims in Kelantan this year.

Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Zulkifli Ismail said these include blankets, mattresses, infant formula, and emergency kits for flood victims placed in temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“This assistance is a joint effort through the state government and the federal government. The state government usually provides food assistance via emergency disaster relief.

“The allocation is based on the number of victims’ data. The preparations have been made for every state but for now special priority is for Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said when met at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kamil 1 PPS, here today.

Zulkifli said the department has placed 5,454 workers including volunteers at 606 PPS throughout Kelantan.

He said the volunteers were from the local community as well as registered agencies staff who were volunteering.

Commenting on individuals who posed as flood victims to receive aid, Zulkifli said the JKM was only registering individuals at the PPS.

“For assistance (after the flood), the agencies and other departments involved have their own conditions to determine eligibility,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail dropped by the centre to check on the flood victims and relief operations there. — Bernama