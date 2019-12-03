Selangor’s crime rate drops 7.2pc

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin speaks during a press conference in Subang, July 25, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — The crime rate in Selangor from January to November this year decreased by 7.2 per cent, or 1,420 cases compared to the same period last year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the drop to 18,265 cases was also the lowest recorded in the past three years compared to 19,685 cases in 2018 and 23,834 cases (2017).

“This success is due to ongoing cooperation between Selangor police and the community, including the business and industrial communities.

“However, we must not get too comfortable with this achievement and must continue to work together on effective anti-crime strategies,” he told the media after launching the second series of Selangor police’s ’Neighbourhood Watch’ programme here today.

On the programme’s latest series, Noor Azam said it was focused on industries and how they can be engaged to combat crime in their respective industrial areas. — Bernama