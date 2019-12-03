Selangor police receive eight reports on alleged CPM meeting

Selangor Police have received eight reports on a meeting in Kajang on Sunday allegedly involving former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — Selangor Police have received eight reports on a meeting in Kajang on Sunday allegedly involving former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said all reports received so far had been handed over to the Bukit Aman for further investigation.

“The issue is being investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Police Neighbourhood Watch at Wisma Natural Health Farm (NHF) here today.

It was reported that about 300 people, believed to be former CPM members, had met in Kajang in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Hat Yai Peace Accord, which was signed on December 2,1989, by the Malaysian government and the party. — Bernama