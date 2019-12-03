Sacked PKR Youth leader insists on attending, chairing congress on Friday

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Congress of the Joint Chiefs of Justice and Women in Shah Alam November 15, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor, who was sacked from PKR as its permanent Youth chairman, said today he will still attend and chair this Friday’s national congress in Melaka, refusing to acknowledge his dismissal.

He insisted that his position must be filled in order for the congress to proceed.

“I am still the permanent chairman. This is my responsibility.

“If they want to appoint someone new, they’re going to have to do it during the congress, but at the opening, they still need the current permanent chairman to chair the congress,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

He said he was surprised that there was so much talk about his position within the party, claiming it was the first time anyone has even cared about the permanent Youth chairman’s post.

Muhammad Mizan also said he expects the PKR Youth congress to be a “fiery” affair, amid rumours that those aligned with deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction will be attending in full force.

PKR recently removed Muhamad Mizan and Mohd Ramly Ahmad as the Youth wing’s permanent chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

The party sought to justify the sacking by arguing that both were over 35 years old, the maximum age limit for PKR Youth office bearers.

Both Mizan and Ramly were said to be aligned with Azmin who was removed from officiating the Youth Congress to give way to the party’s Advisory Council Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.